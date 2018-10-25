New walkway links Zoo with Karanji Lake

Mysuru: For most tourists visiting Mysuru, the Mysore Palace, Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, Chamundi Hill, Dasara Exhibition, the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens popular as Mysuru Zoo and Brindavan Gardens are the top attractions. Adding to this list now is the new connecting path or a pedestrian walkway that links the Zoo to the picturesque Karanji Lake Nature Park — one of the tourist hot-spots in city.

The connecting path has been designed in such a way that tourists can walk amidst sylvan surroundings from the Zoo to the Karanji Lake that is known for its rich biodiversity and a destination to see resident and migratory birds. The path has been constructed by the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) following suggestions from many tourists that the Zoo and the Karanji Lake must be linked.

Earlier, tourists would wind up their Zoo tour after seeing the animals. And to see the Karanji Lake, they had to walk a distance of 1.5 kilometres. But now, it is a short walk to the Karanji Lake (also maintained by the Zoo administration) through the connecting path. This 150-meter stretch, linking the Zoo with Karanji Lake was inaugurated by Forest Minister R. Shankar on Oct.18.

What more, the tourists need not buy individual tickets to visit Zoo and Karanji Lake as Zoo authorities have come up with the combo ticket offer. The combo ticket is priced at Rs.80 for adults and Rs.40 for children during weekdays and Rs.100 for adults and Rs.50 for children during weekend. Individual ticket to Zoo is Rs. 60 for adults and Rs. 30 for children on weekdays, Rs. 80 for adults and Rs. 40 for children during weekends.

The individual ticket for Karanji Lake is priced at Rs.30 for adults and Rs.20 for children, valid for four hours and visitors need to pay an additional Rs.25 per hour after the expiry of the stipulated time.

Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni told Star of Mysore that people visiting the Zoo and Karanji Lake had to purchase individual tickets earlier. Tourists after visiting the Zoo had to walk about 1.5 kms to reach Karanji Lake or go around in their vehicle and then purchase ticket at the Lake’s entry gate. Now, they can purchase the combo tickets and use the connecting path that is convenient, he added.

Continuing, he said that the Zoo and Karanji Lake is located in a vast area of 165 acres of which 75 percent of the area is filled with greenery that acts as a lung space besides providing shelter to a lot of birds and butterflies. Thanks to copious rain, the Lake water has remained more or less intact, thus making it a perfect spot for bird watchers, picnickers and nature lovers.

