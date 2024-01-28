Newly-laid unpainted road humps: 20 accidents in 12 hours; two riders seriously injured

January 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The installation of unmarked and unpainted speed-breakers with no signs of warning on Bogadi main road in front of the main entrance gate to Manasagangothri campus, has led to a concerning situation. Within a span of 12 hours after the speed bumps were laid yesterday, there were 20 accidents, resulting in serious injuries to two two-wheeler riders.

Commuters on the road (Bogadi Road) divided by a median from Kuvempu Statue Gate till the junction of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) said that this unpainted road hump placement poses a significant threat to road safety.

Bikes, cars land with a thumping sound

The road humps were laid yesterday on both roads from either side but were not painted in white as usual. Unaware of the sudden presence of these unmarked humps, regular two-wheeler riders failed to slow down in time, resulting in their vehicles flying over the humps.

The aftermath saw bikes and cars landing with a thumping sound, indicating the severity of the impact. Yeshwanth, a resident of Maratikyathanahalli, fell from his bike at 2 am when he was returning from his work. He did not notice the humps and sped over it. Due to the impact, he was flung from the bike and he hit against the wall of a storm water drain and sustained severe head injuries.

Policemen, who were returning from their place of work, saw the accident and called an ambulance to shift Yeshwanth to K.R. Hospital. He was later shifted to JSS Hospital for advanced treatment.

In another accident on a different hump laid yesterday on the same road, Balladichanda Shivan from Kandangala village in Virajpet was seriously injured last night. He was shifted to Kamakshi Hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors said today that he was out of danger.

According to the Police, there were over 20 accidents on the four road humps yesterday and one more girl student sustained minor injury as her scooter fell over the hump. Many accidents took place in the night as the young crowd was returning on Bogadi Road after attending Mysuru Fest-2024 in Manasagangothri and were not aware of the newly laid humps.

Painting humps mandatory

As per the Indian Road Congress (IRC), a standard speed breaker must be 0.1 m high and 3.7 m wide. These specifications are scientifically curated to maintain the speed of an approaching vehicle to a maximum of 25 kmph. IRC mandates that the humps must be painted with black and white using luminous paint and a caution board should be set up 40 metres ahead of the hump.

Although the road humps on Bogadi Road have been constructed according to specifications, the road contractor has neglected to paint or mark them. In response to two recorded accident cases resulting in injuries to Yeshwanth and Shivan, the Police registered two cases. However, as of now, no case has been filed against the road contractor, as there have been no formal complaints lodged by any party involved.