Newspaper agents should be covered under unorganised sector: Ex-Mayor

September 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy said that newspaper agents should be covered under unorganised sector and the Government should extend all due facilities to them.

He was speaking at the Newspaper Day programme organised by KMPK Charitable Trust at Agrahara Circle here on Sunday.

Pointing out that newspaper reading habit among the public will never die despite the rapid advancements going on in all sectors and developments in the outside world, Sandesh Swamy highlighted the role of newspaper distributors, agents and delivery boys in delivering newspapers everyday to the doorsteps of houses irrespective of weather and climate conditions.

Stressing on the need to treat all those in newspaper distribution with due respect, he reiterated that the Government should take serious note of the welfare of newspaper agents and give them necessary facilities.

Noting that there is no such thing as a holiday for newspaper agents, he urged the Government and the authorities to bring them under the unorganised sector and provide them life security.

Veteran newspaper agent C.K. Raghupathi, who had served for over four decades, was felicitated by Mysuru City Newspaper Agents Association on Sunday. Association President B. Suresh, Mysuru Mithra and Star of Mysore Circulation Department Head T.S. Gopinath, Kannada Prabha Circulation Senior Manager H.N. Ganesh, Santosh, Venugopal, Babu, Suman, Govinda, Manju, Krishna, Kiran and others were present on the occasion.

Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, in his address, said that Abdul Kalam, who was once a newspaper agent, went on to become the President of India, the Country’s highest constitutional post.

Underlining the role of newspaper agents in the entire process of distributing and delivering newspapers and magazines, Narayanagowda said that the job of a newspaper agent has so many risks as they have to expose themselves to the vagaries of weather. Stressing on the need for the administration to provide a safe and secure newspaper distribution centre in the city and at all taluk headquarters, he said that the Dasara Exhibition premises and Town Hall, which are in the heart of the city, are among the most suitable places. The Government should honour the services of newspaper agents by announcing a State-level award for them, he added.

The city’s Sujeev Foundation President Rajaram said that newspaper agents should be issued Identity cards. Highlighting the role of newspaper agents in the society, he said that his Foundation will make efforts for providing Life Insurance cover, bags, jerkins, windcheaters and such other protective wears for newspaper agents.

Senior newspaper agents Homadev, Harish, Javarappa, Manjunath, Chandrashekar, Jayadev and Parshwanath were felicitated on the occasion. Melukote Vangipura Mutt Seer Sri Ilai Alwar Swamiji, Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash, Mysuru District Newspaper Agents Association Gen. Secretary A. Ravi, who is also the District Vokkaligara Sangha Director, MUDA Member Naveen Kumar, K.R. Co-operative Bank Vice-President Basavaraj Basappa, Suresh Gold, Charanraj, KMPK Charitable Trust President Vikram Iyengar, Vinay Kanagal, Sucheendra and Durgaprasad were present.