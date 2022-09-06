Modi Yugotsava in K.R. Constituency from Sept. 17: District Minister launches 9-day door-to-door health survey

September 6, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the intention of providing good health to everyone in the society, the medical staff will carry out a health survey from Sept.17, coinciding with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sept. 25, marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya under the concept “Modi Yugotsava”, an initiative by K.R. Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas.

District in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar flagged off the event at Chamundipuram’s Akkammani Hospital (Primary Health Centre) on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Ramdas said that with the intention of having good health from the day of birth till the end, a 9-day health survey is being carried out in the Constituency from Sept.17. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and District in-charge Minister Somashekar will inaugurate the programme, he added.

The survey will be conducted in association with District Health and Family Welfare Department, District AYUSH Department, Government Ayurveda College, Government Nature Cure and Yoga College, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram and JSS institutions.

About 500 medical staff, Anganwadi workers and health workers will carry out door-to- door survey of more than 70,000 houses which come in the limits of 8 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) of K.R. Constituency.

MLA Ramdas has appealed to the children and youths to maintain good health and make India a strong country by 2030.

Former Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Corporator B.V. Manjunath, DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad, AYUSH Department’s Pushpa, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Mahadevaprasad, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Rajeshwari, ACP Gangadharaswamy, Ganapathy Ashram’s Prasad, JSS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Madhu and others were present.