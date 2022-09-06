Another Safari Centre on Mysuru-Kodagu border
September 6, 2022

Works underway at Virajpet taluk

Siddapura: In a bid to develop tourism, the Forest Department is establishing a Safari Centre on Kodagu-Mysuru border and the works have commenced at Virajpet taluk.

As of now, there are Safari centres in Bandipur and Nagarahole Reserve Forests and now the Forest Department is opening another Safari Centre between Muthur Forest’s buffer zone in Virajpet taluk and near Anechowkur Gate near Thithimathi in Ponnampet taluk. The Forest Department officials have begun the process of opening the Safari Centre.

The Safari Centre includes ample parking area, toilets, drinking water, ticket counters and information board.

A 30-km stretch of the road from Lingapura Forest limits till Anechowkur Gate is being developed and tourists, apart from seeing wild animals can also visit Mavu Kalleshwara Betta, Jenukallu Betta and Bheemanare among other tourist spots. The Safari Centre will be operational in the next three months with forest officials planning to operate two mini buses and four jeeps.

The Forest Department is opening this Safari Centre as tourists throng Nagarahole and Antharasanthe Safari Centres but return disappointed due to heavy rush, especially during the weekend and festival holidays.

Bhoomi puja for the construction of ticket counters at Muthur was held recently. The new Safari Centre is expected to boost revenue and tourism as well. It will also improve the local economy which had a great fall from 2018 due to floods, natural calamities and  COVID pandemic.

Nagarahole Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) D. Mahesh Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) A.V. Satish, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Hanumantharaju, Deputy RFO M.K. Prasanna Kumar and Conservator of Forests D.K. Lal Dileep were present during the ground-breaking ceremony.

“As tourists are crowding for safari at Nagarahole, projects have been prepared to open two Safari Centres at Anechowkur in Kodagu border and at Muthur Buffer Zone. Works have commenced for the construction of ticket counters and the works are under progress. Safari will commence in three to four months,” —Harshakumar, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

“Opening of the Safari Centre in the district border will help tourists as well as residents. The flow of tourists will increase and the tourism industry can recover. Cleanliness should be importance and use of plastic items should be banned,” —Maldare Antony, Founder-President, Janapara Sangha

