Abhimanyu begins training with Wooden Howdah

September 6, 2022

Carries a total weight of 830 kgs with ease on Jumboo Savari route

Mysore/Mysuru: Golden Howdah carrying Dasara elephant Abhimanyu, yesterday began his training by carrying the 280 kgs Wooden Howdah, the exact replica of the Golden Howdah. He carried a total weight of 830 kgs, which included 200 kgs Gaadhi-Namdha, 50 kgs ropes, 280 kgs Wooden Howdah and 300 kgs sand bags.

At about 4 pm yesterday, Abhimanyu was led near the residence of the Mysore royal family, where a crane has been installed and puja was performed to the Wooden Howdah. Gaadhi-Namdha was then placed on Abhimanyu’s back which were fastened with ropes and the Wooden Howdah was then placed on Gaadhi-Namdha with the help of the crane and was tied. Later, sand bags were placed inside the Howdah.

Abhimanyu was then brought to the spot where flowers will be showered to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed inside the Golden Howdah on Vijayadashami Day, where he gave a salute when the National Anthem was played.

Abhimanyu was then led to Balarama Gate from where he began to walk majestically. With Kumki elephants Kaveri on his right and Chaitra on his left side and other Dasara elephants behind him, Abhimanyu passed via K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, Old RMC Circle, Bamboo Bazar, Highway Circle and Nelson Mandela Road to reach the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap. The Dasara elephants were followed by 24 horses from the Mounted Police force. Abhimanyu took one hour and 15 minutes to cover a distance of 5 kms from the Palace to the Torchlight Parade Grounds. From today, the weight will be increased in phases.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. V. Karikalan said that as Dasara is fast approaching, training by carrying the Wooden Howdah has begun. Abhimanyu, just like in Jumboo Savari, carried a total weight of 900 kgs and covered a distance of 5 kms in 1 hour-15 minutes.