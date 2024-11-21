Newspaper distributor returns lost wallet to owner
News

Newspaper distributor returns lost wallet to owner

November 21, 2024

Mysuru: A newspaper distributor, who had found a wallet while distributing newspapers on Tuesday evening, traced the owner of the wallet with the help of his friends and has returned the wallet to its rightful owner.

On Tuesday evening, newspaper distributor P. Chandrashekar, a resident of 7th Main in Paduvarahalli, was distributing newspapers near B.M. Habitat Mall in Jayalakshmipuram when he found the wallet containing ATM Cards, Credit Card, Aadhaar and PAN cards along with cash.

Chandrashekar then approached Ravindra Gore of Gore Associates and Prashanth Hegde of Raymonds Showroom on Temple Road in VV Mohalla and with their help, traced the owner of the wallet Prakash, an IT professional at B.M. Habitat Mall.

After confirming that the wallet indeed belonged to Prakash, he met him and handed over the wallet.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching