Newspaper distributor returns lost wallet to owner

November 21, 2024

Mysuru: A newspaper distributor, who had found a wallet while distributing newspapers on Tuesday evening, traced the owner of the wallet with the help of his friends and has returned the wallet to its rightful owner.

On Tuesday evening, newspaper distributor P. Chandrashekar, a resident of 7th Main in Paduvarahalli, was distributing newspapers near B.M. Habitat Mall in Jayalakshmipuram when he found the wallet containing ATM Cards, Credit Card, Aadhaar and PAN cards along with cash.

Chandrashekar then approached Ravindra Gore of Gore Associates and Prashanth Hegde of Raymonds Showroom on Temple Road in VV Mohalla and with their help, traced the owner of the wallet Prakash, an IT professional at B.M. Habitat Mall.

After confirming that the wallet indeed belonged to Prakash, he met him and handed over the wallet.