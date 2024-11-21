State committed to Muslim welfare: Minister

November 21, 2024

Muslim community more disadvantaged than Dalit community, says Dr. Mahadevappa

Mysuru: Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to providing reservation facilities aimed at uplifting the Muslim community, which remains underprivileged in various sectors, including education.

He was speaking at the National Education Day (Nov. 11) to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of independent India and Kannada Rajyotsava event organised by the Mysuru District Unit of the State Government Muslim Employees Welfare Association at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium in the city on Tuesday.

Dr. Mahadevappa stated that the Muslim community is more socio-economically disadvantaged than even the Dalit community. He emphasised that reservations for Muslims are essential and Constitutionally viable, adding that the Government is earnestly working towards implementing them.

Acknowledging the lack of Constitutional provisions for religion-based reservations, he pointed out that a 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) was introduced despite similar constraints.

Questioning the denial of reservations for the Muslim community, he highlighted that the Constitution’s preamble upholds equality for all. However, he lamented that divisive elements are misusing religion to fragment the Muslim community.

He stressed that no religion advocates wrongdoing, yet some individuals exploit religious sentiments for personal gain, which goes against Constitutional principles.

Dr. Mahadevappa, referring to the Sachar Committee Report, revealed that 75 percent of Muslims had not studied beyond SSLC.

MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah claimed that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had warned against transforming India into a Hindu nation, stating that such a shift would be perilous. He called for communal harmony, urging the nation to uphold its inclusive ethos by treating all communities equally.

He assured that the Government will address the needs of minority community. The six key demands have been presented to the Government, which will be taken up in a phased manner.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, Association President Mohammad Saleem Hanchinamani, Addl. Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Mirza Ajmatullah, writer Prof. S. Masood Siraj, Asst. Prof. Hakeem Teerthahalli, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, social worker Najma Nazir Chikkanerale, Association members Afsar Pasha, Syed Muddasir, Rehman Sharif, Syed Nasir Ahmed and Aziz Khan were present.