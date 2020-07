July 31, 2020

Nidumanda Parvathy Appaiah (Ajjamada), a resident of Bogadi 2nd Stage passed away this morning in city. She was 71.

She leaves behind her husband, two sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Cremation will be held at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam at 11 am tomorrow.