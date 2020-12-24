Night curfew as per expert suggestion: Health Minister

December 24, 2020

Bengaluru: Night curfew has been imposed in Karnataka as per suggestions by the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), clarified Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar.

Talking to media after briefing Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa here yesterday, he said night curfew had been imposed starting from today (Dec. 24) 11 pm until Jan. 1, 2021 (5 am on Jan. 2. 2021) in the wake of emergence of a new strain of Coronavirus in Britain and other European countries.

People are advised to wind up their activities by 11 pm and unnecessary gatherings and celebrations are prohibited. Citizens must co-operate with the Government since decision had been taken in the interest of public health and safety.

The Minister said Health Department officials will keep vigil on those returned from UK from Nov. 25 to Dec. 22. They will undergo 28 days compulsory quarantine. Health officials will take care of their health for initial 14 days. After that individuals have to voluntarily restrict themselves at homes.

As many as 2,500 passengers have arrived in the State during this period. Two flights per day arrived during this period. Details of the passengers were available and every single passenger will be kept under strict vigilance. RT-PCR test will be conducted if symptomatic, he added.

Study in Bengaluru

“We have 4 elite institutes in Bengaluru including Indian Institute of Sciences and NIMHANS to study genetic sequence of the virus. Sample of the positive persons would be given to these institutions for study and research would be conducted on new variant of the virus,” he said.

Get your facts right

Reacting to a political leader’s statement that 14,000 passengers have arrived from UK in Bengaluru, he said this was baseless and said there was no need for the Government to conceal data. It was better for the politicians to get their facts right before they talk in public.

Responding to objections by Bar and Hotel Owners Association for night curfew, Dr.Sudhakar clarified that night curfew decision was not a happy decision but it is inevitable. Considering the public health and safety, night curfew has been imposed. There would be no restrictions for any activities before 11 pm and all agricultural activities including transportation and marketing of farm produce would not be affected.

“Everyone should be sensible and act responsibly in this matter, we should not consider only financial implications, and public health is paramount. Curfew is for only 9 days, it will enable us to study the genetic sequence of the new mutant during this period.”