Night curfew in city from today

December 28, 2021

Barricades out on roads; strict enforcement from 10 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Police are making preparations to enforce the State Government’s 10 pm to 5 am night curfew order from 10 pm today and all the Police Stations within the city and district limits have been alerted.

The entry-exit points and junctions where roads meet will be barricaded and the metal barriers have already been brought to the roads in trucks. The night curfew will be in force from today till Jan 7, 2022. From Dec. 30 to Jan. 2, all restaurants, hotels, clubs and pubs will function with 50 percent attendance strictly adhering to COVID-Appropriate Behaviour. City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has already warned of action against those flouting the curbs.

This morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime and traffic) Geetha Prasanna held a meeting with Traffic ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy and all Traffic Inspectors and asked them to ensure that all the guidelines on night curfew shall be strictly enforced without any exceptions.

Anyone stepping out between 10 pm and 5 am from today till Jan. 7 without a bona fide reason will be booked and prosecuted, the city Police Chief said. There is no scope for any activity in pubs, clubs and other commercial establishments. He also warned of action against liquor sales in licensed outlets or anywhere else after 10 pm.

All the 11 entry and exit points to the city will be secured from 9.30 pm to avoid unnecessary movements, except for essential services and emergencies. Announcements will be made with loudspeakers asking people to return home by 10 pm and in case of violation, cases will be booked under National Disaster Management Act. Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall remain fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited, according to the guidelines. Movement of buses and trains are permitted while the movement of private vehicles are allowed only on display of valid travel documents, identity cards in case of employees on night duty and tickets in case of passengers picked up from railway station, bus stations or the airport.