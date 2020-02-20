Night of Shiva tomorrow

February 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Tomorrow, Feb.21, being Mahashivaratri, the Night of Shiva, various temples across the city have made arrangements for devotees to have hassle-free darshan. Also, the Bilva Patra (mentioned in ‘Shiva Purana’ as one of the six divine articles that are used to worship Lord Shiva) and flower vendors were making good business today.

Golden Mask

As part of Shivaratri at Trinayaneshwara Swamy Temple, popularly known as Trineshwara Swamy Temple in Mysore Palace premises, the 11-kg Golden Mask (Chinnada Kolaga) of Lord Shiva was brought out from the District Treasury amidst tight security this morning and handed over to temple authorities.

The Golden Mask, consisting of mukuta, karna kundala, thatanka, Gange (with two lolaka, a pair of earrings, tilaka made of precious stones, muguti), silver crescent moon, was checked and received by ADC B.R. Poornima on behalf of the Palace Board. Also present were Muzrai Tahsildar S.N. Yathiraju, Temple Asst. Administrative Officer Govindaraju, Palace ACP Chandrashekar, Chamundi Hill Chief Priest N. Shashishekar Dixit, Trinayaneshwara Swamy Temple Chief Priest Santhano Dixit and Sthanikaru Venkatesh.

The Golden Mask and valuables were donated by the then Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar to celebrate the birth of his son Srikantadatta Wadiyar.

The Golden Mask will be placed on the deity after ‘Mahanyasa puja’ at 4.30 am tomorrow (Feb.21) following which the temple will be opened for devotees from 6 am to 12 midnight.

The Golden Mask will be removed after offering puja at 10 am on Feb.22 and returned to the District Treasury.

Also, arrangements have been made for devotees to enter the Palace temples from all the four gates tomorrow.

101 Shivalingas cleaned

As part of the celebrations, the 101 Shivalingas and ‘Chaturveda Purusharu’ at Sri Shaivashilpi Brahmarshi Gurukula on Ramanuja Road were cleaned as a precursor to the rituals. Darshan for devotees will be facilitated from 8 am tomorrow.

Himalaya at city temple

To mark Shivaratri, the premises of Mahadeshwara Temple on Mysuru-Bannur Road in Siddarthanagar has been decorated to look like Himalaya Mountain Range, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

Sri Kameshwara Kameshwari Temple, Ramanuja Road: Puja Rituals — 8.30 am: Yekadashavara Rudrabhisheka to Vishweshwaraswami; 12 noon: Utsava in Temple premises; 12.30 pm: Mahamangalarati; Cultural Programmes — 10 am to 10.45 am: Bhajans by Saptadri Bhajana Mandali – A.R. Sridevi Krishna and team; 11 am to 11.45 am: Bhajans by Lalita Parameshwari Bhajana Mandali – Gayatri Seturam and team; 12 noon to 12.45 pm: Bhajans by Sri Hari Bhajana Mandali – Lakshmi Dinesh and team; 1 pm to 1.45 pm: Sri Hari Vayu Bhajana Mandali – K.R. Prabhavati and team; 5 pm to 6 pm: Devaranama by Malati Gopalakrishna; 6 pm to 6.45 pm: Bhajans by Sri Rama Mahila Bhajana Mandali – Radha Gopalaswamy and team; 7 pm to 8 pm: Classical Music by Rekha and Shashwati; 8 pm to 10 pm: Devotional Songs by Dance and Music Research Institute – K.G. Guruprasad and team; 10 pm to 11.30 pm: Sugama Sangeetha by Dr. Padmananda and team; 11.30 pm to 1 am: Music Programme by Shruti Vadya Sangeetha Pathashale – Dattatreya and disciples; 1 am to 2.30 am: Dasarapadagalu by Hamsini S. Kumar and team; 2.30 am to 3.30 am: Sugama Sangeetha by Nagendra and team; 3.30 am to 5.30 am: Sugama Sangeetha by H.K. Ravindra and team.

Sri Chandramouleshwara Temple, V.V. Mohalla: Darshan will be facilitated from 6 am on Feb.21 to 7 am on Feb.22. Abhisheka will be performed at 8.30 am, 10.15 am, 12.30 pm, 6 pm and 9.30 pm on Feb.21 and 12 am and 3.30 am on Feb.22. Also, there will be ‘Sangeetha Seva’ throughout the night on Feb.21 and ‘Rajabeedi Utsava’ at 8 am on Feb.22.

Sri Chikkalingeshwara Swamy Temple: Rudrabhisheka will be performed at 6 pm on Feb.21.

Sri Amruteshwaraswamy Temple, Devaraja Mohalla: As part of the 48th annual Mahashivaratri Puja Saptaha at the Temple premises on Feb.21, Panchamruta Rudrabhisheka will be performed to Sri Amruteshwara Swamy and 108 Parthiva Lingapuje will be performed; 6 pm: Rudrabhisheka; 9 pm: Rashi Puje, Ranga Puje, Maha Kailasa Shikhara Deeparadhane and 4 javada Rudrabhisheka Puje. [Mob: 95354-13361]

Taralabalu Samagama, Tilak Nagar: 7 pm to 8 pm: Vachana Gayana by Ruthvik C. Raj of Voice of Karnataka and Ede Tumbi Haadidenu winner; 8 pm to 9 pm: Vachana and Kaggadalli Jeevana Moulyagalu [Dr. Pradeep Kumar Hebri – Vachanagalu; Dr. S. Srinivasa Shetty – Mankuthimmana Kagga]; 9 pm to 9.30 pm: Felicitation to senior Sharanas – R.P. Girish, A. Chandrappa, Dr. K.B. Gurumurthy and S. Parameshwarappa. [Ph: 0821-2493582]

Prajapitha Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Yadavagiri: Kailasa Parvata Darshana, Spatika Linga Darshana and spiritual art expo will be held at Yadavagiri premises from Feb.19 to Feb.27.

‘Sneha Millan’ programme will be held at Yadavagiri premises as per the following schedule: For Senior Citizens at 11.30 am on Feb.20, Vendors at 10.30 am on Feb.23, Teachers at 6.30 pm on Feb.23; Scientists at 6.30 pm on Feb.24; Youths at 11.30 am on Feb.25; Engineers at 6.30 pm on Feb.25.

Feb.21: Dwadasha Jotirlinga Darshan will be facilitated at Gyan Sarovar on Hunsur Road at 10.30 am. BK Lakshmiji will grace the occasion.

Feb.22: A ‘Shanti-Sadbhavana’ procession will be taken out from Palace to Kalamandira at 9.30 am in which over 1,000 people are expected to take part; 84th Trimurti Shiva Jayanti Mahotsava will be held at Kalamandira at 11.30 am in which Bengaluru’s Beli Mutt Seer Sri Shivarudra Mahaswamiji will deliver speech; Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra will be the chief guest. Srihari of GSS Foundation and Kannada & Culture Department Assistant Director H. Channappa will be the special guests. BK Lakshmiji will grace the occasion.

Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud: As part of Mahashivaratri, special programmes have been organised at the Suttur Mutt in Nanjangud taluk on Feb.21 in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

On that day, special Pujas will be performed at Adijagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Shivayogi Kartru Gadduge, Sri Mahadeshwara, Sri Someshwara, Sri Veerabhadreshwara, Sri Nanjundeshwara and Sri Narayanaswamy Temples.

At Kartru Gadduge, from 6 pm on Feb.21 to 6 am on Feb.22, there will be special pujas at four times and throughout the night, there will be ‘Akhanda Bhajan’ from various Bhajana Mandalis; Shivadeekshe programme will be held at 7 pm and Belli Ratha (Silver Chariot) Prakarotsava at 9.30 pm on Feb.21.

5 pm to 8.30 pm: Various cultural programmes by students of JSS Educational Institutions, Suttur; 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm: Mysore Twin Sisters Vismaya and Nisarga will present devotional songs; 9.30 pm to 10.30 pm: Lecture on ‘Shivatatva’ by Bengaluru’s Vibhu Academy Head Arati V. Balasubramanya; 10.30 pm onwards: ‘Shivapanchakshari’ Shivakatha Sankeerthane by B. Shivakumara Shastry and troupe of Badanavalu.

