Nitin Gadkari arriving in Mysuru on Mar. 10

March 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to visit Mysuru on Mar.10 to lay foundation stone for a series of projects, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha.

Addressing reporters in the city this morning, Simha stated that Gadkari would lay the foundation stone for the Road Under Bridge (RUB) project near Crawford Hall on the Kukkarahalli-Bogadi Road, aimed at easing traffic congestion. The Centre has already allocated Rs. 42.14 crore for this endeavour, which originated at the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar level crossing 1.

Additionally, Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for the Road Under Bridge on KRS Road near Royal Inn Junction, targeting level crossing 5, for which a grant of Rs. 42.88 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre. Furthermore, the Union Minister will kick-start various road projects, including the Mysuru-Nanjangud six-lane road and a bridge in Hunsur, according to the MP.