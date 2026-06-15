No citizen should pay even Rs. 10 as bribe: CM DKS 

June 15, 2026

Government Offices to prominently display contact numbers for reporting corruption

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) has directed senior Government officials to work towards building a corruption-free Karnataka, stressing accountability and transparency at all levels of administration.

Shivakumar was speaking to reporters on Saturday after a marathon seven-hour meeting at Vidhana Soudha with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Chief Executive Officers, District Forest Officers and other senior officials.

“No one should have to pay even Rs. 10 as a bribe in the Taluk or District Offices. Telephone numbers will be displayed in Government Offices to enable citizens to lodge complaints against such practices. At the same time, we are aware that some people file false complaints to extort money and such cases will also be investigated,” he said.

“I have instructed officials that if anyone, including me, Ministers or Legislators, asks them to do something illegal, they should not comply. If anyone pressures them to act against the law, they should inform me immediately. I am not claiming that everything will change overnight, but I have sought your co-operation in this effort,” DKS said. “Do not allow any action that could tarnish the Government’s reputation. We are committed to upholding social justice within the bureaucracy,” the CM added.

Urging officials to function as a united team, he said, “Let us work together as Team Karnataka. People approach us only when they face problems. If there were no problems, no one would visit the DC or Taluk Offices. When citizens come with grievances, we must respond positively and resolve them.”

The CM instructed all officials to report to their offices by 10 am and said that after they arrive at the Office, their biometric attendance should be automatically transmitted to the Chief Secretary. He further directed that all officials, from Village Accountants, Revenue Officers and PDOs to DCs, must remain at their headquarters. Their addresses and contact numbers should also be made available on official websites, he added.