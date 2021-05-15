No comments, says Chamarajanagar DC

May 15, 2021

Chamarajanagar: Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar District Dr. M.R. Ravi has refused to react to the observations made by the High Court-constituted three-member Committee to probe into the deaths of 24 persons due to oxygen shortage at Chamarajanagar District Hospital where lapses, discrepancies and mismanagement have been brought to fore.

When reporters wanted his reaction yesterday, the DC said that he would not react. “I will not comment on the report submitted by the Committee and as the case is still in the investigation stage, I will not air my views on the incident,” he said.

When the reporters persisted, Dr. Ravi said, “From Pourakarmikas to the DC, everyone in Chamarajanagar is risking lives to save people from the pandemic. We are working as per our conscience. I will not react to the statements made by Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri and I will not react to any statements.”