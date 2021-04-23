No commuters at Bus Stands and Railway Station

April 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite KSRTC resuming its operations in full after its employees called off their indefinite strike late Wednesday last and subsequently returned to work on Thursday, there were less number of passengers at both the City and Sub-Urban Bus Stands this morning.

Thanks to the strict restrictions on public movement imposed by the Government as a measure to control the rapid spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

Though 450 buses have been attached to the City Division, less number of buses than usual plied today following very less commuters. Also, all buses are required to operate with only 50 percent of their capacity as per COVID-19 guidelines. Most city buses operating today, ran with a few passengers on board.

Similar situation was seen at Sub-Urban Bus Stand, from where KSRTC buses ply on mofussil routes. Buses were seen waiting for a long time to pick up passengers to different destinations, with passengers arriving only in trickle.

Meanwhile, the scene at City Railway Station was no different, with the popular Chamundi Express train that leaves Mysuru Railway Station to Bengaluru at 6.45 am on all days of the week, departed with just over a hundred passengers this morning. On normal days, hundreds of passengers, most of them office-goers, used to travel by this train on both ways.

Yesterday too, Tipu Express train, another popular train to Bengaluru that leaves Mysuru at 11.30 am, departed for Bengaluru with only a handful of passengers.