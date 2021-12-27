No fireworks display at Palace on Dec. 31

December 27, 2021

Cinemas to end shows by 9.30 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: All events at Mysore Palace will end at 8.30 pm on Dec. 31 as the night curfew rule from 10 pm to 5 am will come into effect from Dec. 28.

On Dec. 31 from 11 pm to 12 am the Mysore Palace Board had planned a musical performance by Karnatak and English Police Band and bursting of colourful soundless crackers. “All programmes have been cancelled in the wake of night curfew and there will be no display of fire crackers,” Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya told Star of Mysore this morning.

“The Flower Show per se will end at 8.30 pm and every day we are witnessing less crowds after 6.30 pm,” he added.

Gayathri Theatre owner M.R. Rajaram, who is also the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Federation Vice-President said that in the wake of night curfew from tomorrow, theatre owners will have to reschedule their shows and the last show for the day will end at 9.30 pm.

“If the Government had imposed a night curfew at least from 11 pm, it would have helped us and hotel owners who are struggling since the last two years. Theatre owners will reschedule the shows and make sure that the shows will end for the day at 9.30 pm to facilitate people to reach home before the 10 pm deadline,” he added.