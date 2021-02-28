No increase in bus fare, assures Transport Minister

February 28, 2021

Vijayapura: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi has assured that there will be no increase in bus fare in the State.

Speaking at a press meet yesterday, Transport Minister Savadi said, “We do not have any proposal to hike Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fare. Over the last one year, people have already suffered a lot due to the pandemic, so we are not going to unduly burden them again.”

Earlier, Transport Minister had stated that the State Government is seriously contemplating on hiking Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus fares.