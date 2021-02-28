Individual pride taking toll on Congress, says MLA

February 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that he is a loyal Congressman and not a product up for sale, NR MLA Tanveer Sait, whose role in the just concluded Mysuru Mayoral polls has caused a rift in the Congress, said that it is not correct for any party leader to discredit others just for the sake of maintaining one’s individual pride and prestige.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Tanveeer Sait defended his decision to support the JD(S) candidate in the Mayoral polls, saying that he took it in order to keep BJP out of power. Pointing out that he was ready to face any disciplinary action, Sait warned the Congress leaders that they must be prepared to face the consequences if he is suspended from the party.

Noting that ‘personal pride’ is taking a toll of the Congress party recently, Sait said this should stop in the interests of the party. Stating that he is a five-time MLA from NR Assembly segment, Sait, in an indirect reference to Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, said that he is very well aware that the Party’s prestige is more important than that of an individual. Regretting that party bickerings has come out in the open following the Mayoral polls, Sait hit out at former Congress Mayors who addressed a press meet on Friday seeking action against him. Debunking the charges that he did not receive Siddharamaiah’s calls on the day of Mayoral polls, Sait said he was in the Council Hall and was not carrying his cell phone when the former CM called him a number of times between 12 and 12.45 pm. Claiming that he had called Siddharamaiah multiple times between 9 am and 12 Noon, Sait challenged the former CM to disclose the number of calls he (Sait) had made to him.

Contending that no one cannot finish him off politically, Sait once again defended his action saying that he had taken the best decision under the circumstances to keep the BJP out of power.

Re-asserting that he had met KPCC Observer R. Dhruvanarayan and acted as per the party’s directions, Sait said that he will be meeting KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday to explain in detail what all happened in the run up to the Mayoral polls held on Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar has rebutted claims by a section of the party that Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah was being unfairly targeted over the recent Mysuru Mayoral polls.

Speaking to presspersons at Bengaluru on Saturday, Shivakumar contended that no one is targeting anyone in the Congress.

Asserting that there are confusions in the party post Mysuru Mayoral polls, he said that the Congress tried its best to get the Mayor’s post. Blaming the JD(S) for backtracking on its promise of letting the Mayor post to the Congress as per an understanding following the 2018 MCC polls, Shivakumar said that he has asked for a report on the facts and developments that took place during the countdown to Mayoral polls.

Warning the party leaders against making any derogatory comments on fellow partymen, the KPCC President said that he has asked Tanveer Sait to meet him on Monday, during which he will seek some clarifications on Mysuru Mayoral polls.