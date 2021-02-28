JD(S) leaders demand expulsion of MLA G.T. Devegowda, MLC Sandesh Nagaraj

February 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Party Legislators G.T. Devegowda and Sandesh Nagaraj of deliberately staying away from the Mayoral polls after striking a ‘deal’ with another party, JD(S) leaders of city and district have sought expulsion of the two Legislators from the party.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, City JD(S) President K.T. Cheluvegowda said that Party MLA from Chamundeshwari Constituency G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and MLC Sandesh Nagaraj were asked to vote for the JD(S) candidate in the Mayoral polls, but they allegedly hobnobbed with the BJP and stayed away from voting in gross violation of the party’s dictat. Accusing GTD of frequently changing his stand to suit his political game-plans, Cheluvegowda challenged GTD and MLC Sandesh Nagaraj to quit their posts and get re-elected again contesting as independents. Charging GTD of spreading lies regarding party matters, he urged the party top brass to immediately expel the two legislators, in the best interests of the party.

Stating that former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) himself entered the Mayoral poll scene, Cheluvegowda said that by getting the party candidate elected as the Mysuru Mayor, HDK has shown what the party is capable of. Maintaining that Kumaraswamy has given a fitting reply to Congress leaders who had questioned the very existence of JD(S) in the State, Cheluvegowda charged GTD and Sandesh Nagaraj of changing their loyalties for monetary and political gains for themselves and also for their family members. Demanding immediate expulsion of the two leaders from the party, Cheluvegowda warned that the party workers will be forced to resign en masse if the duo were not expelled from the party.

ZP Member Madegowda (Mayor Rukmini Madegowda), JD(S) leaders Abdullah, Belawadi Shivamurthy and others too addressed the press meet and demanded the expulsion of G.T. Devegowda and Sandesh Nagaraj from the party.

Former Mayors R. Lingappa and M.J. Ravikumar, former Deputy Mayor Shylendra, party leader Umashankar and others were present at the press meet.