District Minister launches Swachh Bharat Mission vehicles

July 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another measure to keep the city clean, District Minister S.T. Somashekar launched as many as 15 machinery including waste disposal vehicles under the Swachh Bharat Mission at a programme held this morning at Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) office located on High Tension Double Road, opposite SRS (Sharavathi Receiving Station) in Hootagalli, located along Hunsur Road and coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

The machinery included 10 auto tippers for daily door-to- door collection of solid wastes, 2 tractor-trailers meant for collection of solid wastes at secondary level and transportation to waste disposal units, one sucking-cum-jetting machine, a desilting machine and a front end loader with backhoe (JCB) machine.

Later, Somashekar, along with Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda planted saplings near the Hootagalli CMC Office and distributed benefits to beneficiaries (from Chamundeshwari segment) under the 24.10 SC/ST development programme, laptops to engineering students under 24.10 percent programme and medical relief cheques. They also distributed trade licence to entrepreneurs coming under Hootagalli CMC and issued Form-3 to Hootagalli CMC Khata holders as well as released a handbook on SAS (Self Assessment Scheme) tax payment system for property owners of Hootagalli CMC.

MP Pratap Simha, Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar Girish, Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Narasimha Murthy and a host of people’s representatives and officials were present.