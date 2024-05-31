No waste segregation; No waste pickup!

May 31, 2024

MCC Commissioner directs Pourakarmikas not to accept unsegregated waste from houses

Mysore/Mysuru: Grappling with the problem of non-segregation of dry and wet waste at source by most households, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has initiated tough measures to ensure compliance. In addition to levying penalties for non-segregation, MCC has directed door-to-door Pourakarmikas not to accept unsegregated waste.

Following MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu’s orders at a meeting last evening, many Pourakarmikas were seen separating wet, dry and medical wastes in localities this morning before dumping them at Solid Waste Management Plants.

MCC Health Officers, Engineers, Development Officers, Environment Engineers, Supervisors attended the meeting.

MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu directed the officials to ensure that door-to-door garbage collectors to accept only segregated waste and dump it into separate containers in the vehicles accordingly.

Each vehicle is equipped with three containers for wet waste, dry waste and medical waste, which must be filled correctly. Waste can no longer be dumped at the Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram as the plant is closed to clear 20 years of accumulated waste, she said and indicated that waste can be dumped at Rayanakere and Kesare plants.

Construction waste must be disposed at the designated CA Site 05, located in Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘A Zone’ opposite the KSRTC Bus Depot, Sathagalli, she added.

Ward Development Officers and Environment Engineers will have information about buildings being demolished in their respective jurisdictions. “They must visit the demolition site and monitor where the waste is being dumped to ensure that it is not disposed in unauthorised places,” Dr. N.N. Madhu stated.