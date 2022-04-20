Nomads of Ekalavyanagar demand title deeds

April 20, 2022

Mysuru: The residents of Shyadanahalli survey number 37 in Ekalavyanagar, who are Nomads, staged a protest on Monday demanding that the sites on which they are residing now be registered in their name and also seeking title deeds for the same.

The protesters, who assembled in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, said that the District Administration which evacuated them from survey number 53 to survey number 37 about 12 years ago with an assurance that they will be provided with houses under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), had failed to keep up its assurance.

Some basic facilities were provided to them when they were shifted to their present location at Ekalavyanagar and now the protesters want the sites where they are dwelling now be registered in their names.

Speaking on the occasion, Dalit Sangharsh Samithi (DSS) Convenor Choranahalli Shivanna said that about 200 families of Nomadic community were residing in survey number 37, which is a Government land.

Though they had given applications to register their sites under Akrama-Sakrama 94CC notification, the local Revenue officials have given illegal khatas to some private people which has been an obstacle to the registration of the sites to Nomadic families. These illegal khatas should be cancelled, he demanded.