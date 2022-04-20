Nomads of Ekalavyanagar demand title deeds
News

Nomads of Ekalavyanagar demand title deeds

April 20, 2022

Mysuru: The residents of Shyadanahalli survey number 37 in Ekalavyanagar, who are Nomads, staged a protest on Monday demanding that the sites on which they are residing now be registered in their name and also seeking title deeds for the same.

The protesters, who assembled in front of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, said that the  District Administration which evacuated them from survey number 53 to survey number 37 about 12 years ago with an assurance that they will be provided with houses under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), had failed to keep up its assurance.

Some basic facilities were provided to them when they were shifted to their present location  at Ekalavyanagar and  now the protesters want the sites where they are dwelling now be registered in their names.

Speaking on the occasion, Dalit Sangharsh Samithi (DSS) Convenor Choranahalli Shivanna said that about 200 families of Nomadic community were residing in survey number 37, which is a Government land.

Though they had given applications to register their sites under Akrama-Sakrama 94CC notification, the local Revenue officials have given illegal khatas to some private people which has been an obstacle to the registration of the sites to Nomadic families. These illegal khatas should be cancelled, he demanded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching