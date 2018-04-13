North & South: CM to contest two seats

Bengaluru: A communication sent to journalists by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Bengaluru this morning said that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah is likely to contest from Chamundeshwari as well as Badami in Bagalkot District. “The CM is likely to file his nomination from Chamundeshwari on Apr. 20 and from Badami on Apr. 23,” the CMO communication read.

Following the communication, it is almost certain that Siddharamaiah will adopt a “two-seat strategy” and the same is likely to be approved by the Congress high command. The Central Election Authority (CEA) of the Congress has begun its meeting this morning at 10 Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Head of Screening Committee of the CEA Madhusudhan Mistry is chairing the meeting that is also attended by senior AICC leaders. The CM is also attending the meeting along with AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal.

Sources told Star of Mysore that Siddharamaiah is set to have his way with the first list of candidates. Before attending the meeting, the CM had a one-on-one meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi to iron out the differences between him (CM), Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar and KPCC President Dr. G. Parameshwara who have drawn separate candidate lists.

Sources said 90% of the first Congress list of 136 candidates is likely to be released late this evening and it will be full of CM’s nominees. Another source said that the list will only be out on Apr. 14 or 15. The CEA that met late last night to finalise the candidate list will discuss the list with Siddharamaiah.

At the screening committee meetings, many AICC members expressed reservations about the CM’s publicly expressed desire to vacate his sitting seat Varuna and fight from Chamundeshwari seat, considered ‘risky’ given the influence JD(S) has in the constituency dominated by Vokkaligas. “The CEA will take the final call,” said a party leader.

Some proposals have also reached the CEA suggesting that the party not give tickets to the children/ spouses –– other than those who are already MLAs –– of sitting Congress MLAs. Sources said that if this proposal is accepted, it can serve many purposes –– of Siddharamaiah’s ticket-aspiring son Yathindra pulling out thus giving the CM an option of contesting from both his sitting seat (Varuna), and if he still persists, from Chamundeshwari as well.