Now, citizens can purchase essential goods daily from 6 am to 10 am

June 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham yesterday afternoon ordered immediate relaxation of the tough lockdown rules and allowed purchase of essential goods between 6 am and 10 am on all days. The new order matches the order that has been issued by the State Government that is applicable till June 14.

Dr. Gautham withdrew the order passed by the earlier DC Rohini Sindhuri on May 5, which restricted opening of essential shops only three days a week, between 6 am and 10 am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Imposing a tough lockdown, Rohini Sindhuri had, in an order passed on May 27, stated that the shops were allowed to open only on two days, on Mondays and Thursdays, between 6 am and 12 noon, till June 7. This two-day window was subsequently extended to three days.

However, the rule was exempted to standalone milk booths, medical services, diagnostic labs, hospital and other allied services, HOPCOMS outlets, Fair Price Shops, goods vehicles, food parcels from hotels and door-to-door deliveries. In addition, goods vehicles and petrol pumps were allowed.

Exemption continues even under fresh rules and there will be no restriction in movement of all permitted essential services.

The earlier shopping window for two days resulted in utter chaos in marketplaces with shoppers and essential goods vendors not following social distancing, defeating the very purpose of the lockdown. Even there were reports of traffic snarls on key roads in city centre and also the arterial roads. Also, taking advantage of the rules, many non-essential shops and services were open, forcing the Police to issue a warning to the shops to close down.