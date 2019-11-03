Now, just 500ml water bottles on Shatabdi, pay for extra

November 3, 2019

New Delhi: If you are on a Shatabdi train, you will have to make do with 500ml water for the entire duration of the journey, unless you want to pay for an extra bottle.

Henceforth, passengers of Shatabdi will be handed the little bottles instead of the one-litre bottle that was the norm so far. Railway sources told Star of Mysore on condition of anonymity that the move to supply 500ml bottle was taken after a circular was issued.

The circular, issued on Oct.30 by Director (Tourism and Catering) Philip Varghese, says that there is a need to prevent wastage of water, and in order to follow instructions, fresh guidelines for Shatabdi trains have been issued.

One ‘Rail Neer’ bottle of 500ml will be served to passengers on all Shatabdi trains, irrespective of travel time, it says, adding that water will be stocked on the Shatabdi train for those who want to buy it.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) officials have said that the rule is being implemented on an experimental basis for three months. Officials said that decision was taken by the Railway Board.

Why carry your own water bottle ?

* Environmentally-friendly move as it minimises plastic waste.

* It will save money and you are sure about water quality. A healthier choice.

* Drink what you want, the way you want and whenever you want.

* Bottles are cleanable and reusable.

* More convenient option rather than depending on someone.

