Now, only 4-km of 22-km-long Poornaiah Canal remains

October 23, 2019

Mysuru: The Dewan Poornaiah Canal is the main feeder Canal that brings fresh water to the Kukkarahalli Lake. Of the original length of 22-km, only 4-km remains today, thanks to unscientific approach towards the development of layouts and lack of concern for the environment.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Naturalist U.N. Ravikumar, who is also a wetland specialist, said that when the Kukkarahalli Lake was built by the Maharajas, 22-km Dewan Poornaiah Canal was constructed to feed fresh water to the Lake from Bommanahalli Lake near Huyilalu village.

“Fresh water was flowing to the Kukkarahalli Lake from the Bommanahalli Lake. In the 1980s, different stages of Vijayanagar and Bogadi were formed and the earth was dug up in a massive scale by earthmovers. The historic Canal was destroyed and new constructions came up. Nobody thought about the Canal then,” Ravikumar said.

Four kilometres of the Canal still exists behind SJCE (Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering) and near Bogadi Road Bridge where there is a deep ditch. “From here, the Canal takes the route near Kuvempunagar Double Road and joins the Kukkarahalli Lake. The Canal path can easily be identified and restored. We understand that the 22-km Canal cannot be restored as several Layouts have come up and the damage is done. At least the 4-km stretch behind SJCE can be restored. The authorities have managed to stop sewage to Kukkarahalli Lake. Now they must allow the entry of fresh water to save the pristine Lake,” he added.

