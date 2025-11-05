‘Official apathy’ stalls Devaraj Urs Study Chair

November 5, 2025

No activities conducted since a year; Door of the Study Chair in Manasagangothri remains locked indicating sorry state of affairs

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the ‘indifferent looking’ statue of late former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, unveiled at the premises of new Deputy Commissioner’s office premises in Siddarthanagar has triggered a controversy, here is an addition.

Blame it on official apathy, Sri D. Devaraj Urs Study Chair established under the aegis of Institute of Development Studies (IDS), near B.N. Bahadur auditorium in Manasagangothri campus, of University of Mysore, remains defunct, since a year.

The reason behind the non-functioning of Urs Study Chair is attributed to lack of adequate funds and the non-appointment of Visiting Professor, at least to conduct the academic activities.

As a result of which, the building of Devaraj Urs Study Chair near IDS, comprising a hall and two rooms, that was constructed to conduct various activities pertaining to the Study Chair, remains locked and abandoned, what with the unkempt premises telling the pathetic state of affairs.

The waste littered on the premises of Sri Devaraj Urs Study Chair.

The main purpose behind establishing the Study Chair was to study about Urs, who was popular as the champion of backward classes and the underprivileged.

During his tenure as Chief Minister of the State, Urs had introduced many welfare schemes to uplift the afore mentioned communities, both socially and economically.

The Study Chair was established during the tenure of Dr. G. Parameshwar, as the Higher Education Minister in the Cabinet of Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. For the maintenance of the Chair, a grant of Rs. 5 lakh was also released, so that the interest accrued from the grant, should be utilised to conduct research activities, host seminars and workshops. Initially, the Study Chair didn’t have its own building, but the activities were regularly being conducted, said Prof. K.V. Aiyanna, the retired Director of IDS.

The growth of weeds and shrubs adjacent to the wall of the building.

Earlier, a proposal had been submitted to the Government to modify Urs Study Chair as Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Study Centre and provide funds of Rs. 5 crore, on the lines of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, recalled Prof. Aiyanna, about the efforts made to infuse a fresh lease of life to the Study Chair, which was not self-sufficient, at least to host events in commemoration of the late former Chief Minister.

It may be mentioned that, A.H. Vishwanath, now MLC and former associate of late Devaraj Urs, was a MP of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, when he sanctioned funds for the construction of exclusive building for the Study Chair. In 2016, the then Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore (UoM), Prof. K.S. Rangappa, had also sanctioned funds for the building. On Nov. 19, 2017, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had inaugurated the building, besides unveiling the portrait of Urs on the premises.

About eight Visiting Professors, including Prof. V.K. Nataraj, Prof. Mishra, Prof. Alexander and others, had served here, with the seminars and workshops conducted at the Study Chair.

To be restored soon: UoM VC

The fund deposited for conducting the activities of Sri D. Devaraj Urs Study Chair is too meagre, with an interest of Rs. 5,000 generated from the same. The Visiting Professor should be at least paid a monthly honorarium of Rs. 8,000. The Visiting Faculty shall be appointed soon as per requirement, as it is mandatory to recruit only the subject experts in Economics.

—Prof. N.K. Lokanath, VC, University of Mysore