Demand of Rs. 18,000 for marks cards: Girl student lies on road in protest

November 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A girl student staged a unique protest by lying on the road in front of Crawford Hall yesterday, alleging that University of Mysore (UoM) staff demanded a bribe of Rs. 18,000 to give back her SSLC and Degree marks cards which she had submitted when she was pursuing her MA Political Science course at the University.

The video of the girl student staging the unique protest has gone viral on social media.

The girl student, who staged the protest is D.C. Prabha. She said that the marks cards were required for B.Ed admission and had written a letter to the Registrar in this regard.

She further stated that as she had financial problems, she was unable to get duplicate marks cards and added that though she said that she would return the marks cards after getting the admission process done, the staff were not giving her the marks cards and alleged that they were demanding bribe for the same.

After some time, Police who arrived at the spot, managed to convince her and brought her to the road side.

Meanwhile, UoM officials said that the staff had asked her to pay the pending fees of Rs. 17,455, which she had not paid when she was pursuing her second year MA course.

The officials said that the UoM was ready to provide copies of the attested marks cards only if she gets a letter from the college where she is seeking admission, but the original marks cards will only be provided after she pays the pending fees.

Meanwhile, Registrar M.K. Savitha assured of looking into the matter and provide justice to the girl student.