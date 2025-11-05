MDA begins groundwork for Bommenahalli Layout

November 5, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Development Authority’s (MDA) plan to develop a new residential layout at Bommenahalli in Yelwal hobli, Mysuru taluk, has gained momentum with a preliminary site inspection marking the first step. Bommenahalli is located about 15 kilometres from Mysuru city.

An MDA team, led by Commissioner K.R. Rakshith, Secretary K. Johnson and other officials, visited the site yesterday.

Equipped with maps, sketches and land drawings, the officials surveyed the area and identified suitable land parcels to establish a well-planned layout with comprehensive infrastructure and civic amenities.

MDA has earmarked land near Bommenahalli village, coming under the Nagawala Gram Panchayat, for the proposed layout. The plan envisions developing 9,000 residential sites of various dimensions across 500 acres.

During the survey, officials found that about 250 acres of Government land were available, eliminating the need for acquisition in that portion. The remaining 250 acres will be acquired from private landowners and farmers to develop the township.

The MDA team also met farmers to discuss land acquisition and compensation. Officials reported a positive response from the local community, with farmers expressing optimism that the project would bring overall development to the region.

Several farmers have been granted Saguvali Cheeti (a certificate of grant or cultivation slip). However, many have not taken up any agricultural activity on their allotted land. Under existing acquisition norms, such lands will be taken over after compensating the holders as per the rules.

In addition, private developers owning large tracts of undeveloped land in the area have also shown willingness to hand over their land to MDA for the layout formation.

Officials noted that the Bommenahalli layout project has received encouraging support from landowners, giving it the much-needed push to begin groundwork.