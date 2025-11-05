Reconsider hasty flyover plans: MP

November 5, 2025

Yaduveer bats for sustainable mobility over indiscriminate concrete expansion

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the State Government to reconsider the proposed construction of flyovers on Vinoba Road and Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai (JLB) Road in Mysuru, expressing concern over their potential impact on the city’s heritage character and environment.

Addressing reporters at his office in the CADA Building, Yaduveer stated that proposals for the flyovers were being advanced, with preliminary surveys and soil testing already underway. “Mysuru must grow with grace, not lose its heritage,” he said.

He said that there is a strong public opinion against such destructive projects that will alter the heritage character in the heart of the Heritage City, doing irreparable damage, and he threatened legal action if the State Government goes against public sentiments.

The MP conveyed his apprehension about the manner in which the projects were being conceived, noting the absence of publicly available traffic studies, data-backed justification or meaningful citizen consultations before moving forward with such consequential urban works.

Yaduveer observed that with no elected City Corporation in place, citizens had little opportunity to express their views on projects that could permanently alter the city’s character.

Balanced blend of urban design

He emphasised that Mysuru was not merely an expanding urban centre but a living heritage city, globally recognised for its balanced blend of urban design, architectural heritage and green boulevards.

“Mysuru’s wide, tree-lined avenues and open visual corridors were not obstacles to progress but integral to the city’s identity and civic pride. The proposed flyovers will upset this delicate balance — leading to the felling of hundreds of mature trees, structural stress on heritage buildings, and irreversible changes to the city’s skyline,” Yaduveer said.

He further remarked that such outcomes would run contrary to public sentiment and erode the legacy of Mysuru’s carefully preserved urban fabric. “At a time when sustainable and people-centric planning should define urban development, Mysuru must serve as a model for intelligent mobility solutions rather than succumb to indiscriminate concrete expansion,” he noted.

Emphasising that Mysuru’s identity as a living heritage city must not be compromised for unplanned urban expansion, Yaduveer urged the Government, particularly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who hails from Mysuru, to drop the projects.

Alternative solutions

Instead of constructing flyovers, the MP suggested implementing modern traffic management systems, synchronised signals, junction redesigns, dedicated traffic lanes, stronger public transport networks and strict enforcement against encroachments and illegal parking.

These measures, he stated, could effectively ease congestion while protecting the city’s ecological and cultural identity, he added.

Clarifying that his stance was not against development, Yaduveer described his appeal as a call for responsible and context-sensitive urban planning — one that upholds Mysuru’s distinct identity as a city where progress coexists with heritage and growth complements grace.

He urged the State Government to reconsider the proposed flyovers and initiate a transparent, consultative process involving planners, experts and citizens before taking any irreversible steps. He noted that the goal should be to build a modern Mysuru that moves efficiently while retaining its grace, greenery and distinctive character.