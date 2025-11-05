Mandya farmer immolates self near DC Office; dies in hospital
News

November 5, 2025

Mandya: A farmer who immolated self near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the town yesterday over a land dispute, succumbed to burn injuries at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Manjegowda (55), a resident of Moodanahalli in K.R. Pet Taluk. Initially, he was rushed to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital and was later shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru as he had sustained over 60 percent burns yesterday. But he succumbed to injuries today.

It is said that Manjegowda, took the extreme step as he had neither received compensation in a land acquisition case nor allotted alternative land despite submitting several memoranda over the past few years.

On Monday, Manjegowda, who submitted yet another memorandum at the Deputy Commissioner Office, spent overnight at a park located nearby and yesterday morning he allegedly set himself ablaze using petrol.

Passersby, who saw Manjegowda in flames, doused the fire. Initially, the cause of fire was mistook for electrocution, but later, Manjegowda revealed that he had set himself on fire using petrol.

On receiving the information, local Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and took Manjegowda to MIMS, before shifting him to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Mandya West Police have registered a case.

Rs. 5 lakh compensation announced

Mandya District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara visited Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru this morning and consoled grieving family members of Manjegowda.

The Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the family of the deceased and also promised to discuss with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to increase the compensation amount.

Cheluvarayaswamy also said that a joint survey will be conducted to assess whether the disputed land belongs to Forest Department or not. The land will be returned to the family, if the allegation is genuine.

