Nameplate falls off Devaraj Urs statue

March 24, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The phrase “What’s in a name?” may well be extended to “What’s in a nameplate?” if the condition of the statue of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs at new DC’s Office complex in Siddarthanagar is any indication.

The metal nameplate bearing the name of Devaraj Urs and a message to the public in Kannada, fixed to the base of the pedestal, has come off and now lies below it, highlighting what critics describe as the nonchalant attitude of the District Administration towards the Memorial.

Fans and followers of the late leader, a native of Mysuru district, say the statue has been facing neglect since its unveiling on Nov. 3, 2025. According to them, the nameplate slipped off the pedestal but remains unattended, with no effort made to restore it.

The issue came to light when representatives of various organisations and protest groups, who frequently visit the DC’s Office to submit petitions or raise demands, noticed the damaged nameplate.

‘CM lacks concern’

State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya said, the statue was installed only after repeated protests by supporters of Urs.

“If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had shown even minimal respect for Urs, he would have taken the initiative to install the statue himself. Instead, there was a delay in unveiling it,” he alleged.

Raghu also claimed that the statue does not resemble the late leader and criticised the authorities for failing to maintain it properly. “The promise made earlier to restore the statue has remained only on paper. This shows the lack of seriousness with which the statue was installed,” he said.

Inauguration and controversy

The 12-ft life-size statue of Devaraj Urs was sculpted by Suryaprakash Yogiraj at an estimated cost of Rs. 92 lakh.

Soon after its inauguration, members of Urs’ family and several leaders associated with the AHINDA Movement had raised objections, stating that the statue did not accurately resemble the former Chief Minister.

Despite the criticism from family members, leaders and followers, no changes were made. Now, the District Administration has again drawn criticism, this time for allegedly failing to maintain the statue and its surroundings.