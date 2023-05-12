One arrested for destroying ballot control unit at Hootagalli polling booth
May 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Vijayanagar Police have arrested a man for destroying a ballot control unit at a polling booth in Hootagalli, coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency on the day of polling.

The arrested has been identified as 48-year-old Shivamurthy, a resident of Hootagalli. Shivamurthy, who entered Booth No. 40 to vote, signed the register and obtained the slip. He then suddenly grabbed the ballot control unit and slammed it on the floor destroying it. Before he could pick it up and smash it again, one of the polling staff along with the Policeman caught hold of him and armed paramilitary personnel, who were stationed outside the booth, took charge of the man and escorted him outside.

Later, the damaged ballot control unit was replaced and  voting process went on smoothly.

Meanwhile, Vijayanagar Police, who took custody of the man said he was mentally disturbed and was left off after enquiry.     

