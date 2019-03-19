One killed, 20 injured as tempo runs over
News

One killed, 20 injured as tempo runs over

Mysuru: A  pedestrian was killed and 20 others were injured when a vegetable tempo ran over them on Mysuru-T. Narasipur road in the early hours of this morning.

The deceased is Premsagar of Puttegowdanahundi in the taluk.

Premsagar and others were on their way to attend a jathra at Chikkanahalli Palya, when the  Tempo ran over them killing Premsagar and injuring others. They were rushed to K.R. Hospital, where the condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.

Varuna Police have registered a case in this regard.


March 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching