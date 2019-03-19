One killed, 20 injured as tempo runs over

Mysuru: A pedestrian was killed and 20 others were injured when a vegetable tempo ran over them on Mysuru-T. Narasipur road in the early hours of this morning.

The deceased is Premsagar of Puttegowdanahundi in the taluk.

Premsagar and others were on their way to attend a jathra at Chikkanahalli Palya, when the Tempo ran over them killing Premsagar and injuring others. They were rushed to K.R. Hospital, where the condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.

Varuna Police have registered a case in this regard.






