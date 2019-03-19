‘30,000 fake voters included in NR Assembly segment’

Mysuru: District BJP Slum Morcha has alleged that over 30,000 fake voters have been added to the voters list in the Narasimharaja (NR) Assembly segment in city.

Speaking to reporters here recently, District BJP leader B. P. Manjunath urged the District Administration to revise the voters list in this Assembly segment for removal of fake voters.

He said that the party had conducted a survey on its own in the Assembly segment, identified the fake voters and submitted a list in this regard to Deputy Commissioner as well as to District Election Branch with all supporting documents to prove their allegations. The party had submitted the list thrice to DC’s Office and so far no action was taken in this this regard, he alleged.

He said that they had found 224 fake voters against the total 919 voters in booth number 257, 628 fake voters against 867 voters in booth number 258, 401 voters found against the total 773 voters in booth number 259. A total of 1,253 fake voters were found in all these three booths in the NR segment.

Suspecting that more number of fake voters might have been added in the voters list, Manjunath charged that over 14,000 fake voters were also found in Krishnaraja Assembly segment, but sitting MLA S.A. Ramdas had launched an agitation in this connection and got the names of fake voters deleted from the list.

“Outsiders have been registered in the voters list by producing fake lease agreements for vacant sites and fake ration cards. Majority of the fake voters have been registered in the names of one particular minority community in Hindu dominated booths in the segment,” he alleged, maintaining that this information was unearthed in a survey by BJP workers in every booth in NR Assembly segment.

He said that fake voters will be prevented from exercising their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls by BJP activists if the District Administration fails to remove their names from the voters list by Apr. 2.

