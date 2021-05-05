One-Man Commission under retired Judge to investigate

May 5, 2021

Mysuru and Chamarajanagar DCs ordered to handover all documents to Health Commissioner

Bengaluru: A day after Karnataka High Court (HC) indicated that it is inclined to appointing a retired HC Judge to hold an inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act into the death of 24 patients at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital allegedly due to lack of oxygen, the State Government this morning has ordered a judicial probe under a One-Man Commission.

The Government, in an order issued through the Governor, has appointed Retired Judge Justice B.A. Patil to investigate the reasons behind the deaths and submit a report within one month. The Commission would inquire into the circumstances and events leading to the deaths due to oxygen shortage and other incidents. The office of the Commission along with infrastructure and staff would be located in Mysuru.

The Government order states that all the officers concerned including Deputy Commissioners of Chamarajanagar and Mysuru Districts must handover all requisite documents regarding oxygen supply — procurement and supply — and material evidence to the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department, who will later submit the same to the One-Man Commission.

Meanwhile, the Division Bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar expressed displeasure over how the State Government has acted soon after the tragedy occurred.

Continuing the suo moto hearing this morning on the incident, the Court said that the Government went ahead and appointed the One-Man Commission after the Court inclined towards a judicial probe.

“During the hearing yesterday, we had indicated that we ourselves would appoint a retired Judge to investigate. Now the Government has gone ahead and appointed the One-Man Commission. This is not a right step,” the Bench observed.