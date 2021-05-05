Stay in your districts to monitor COVID-19 situation, CM directs Ministers
May 5, 2021

Bengaluru:  Not committed to further extension of Corona Curfew beyond May 12, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that all District In-Charge Ministers have been strictly told to be in their respective Districts to monitor COVID-19 situation and to make appropriate arrangements for treatment of patients.

The CM had convened a Special Cabinet Meeting here yesterday in the wake of reports of severe shortage of oxygen, ventilators and beds and also tragic death of over 20 Covid patients due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar District Hospital.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, he  said that curbs already in place will continue for now and the Government will again review the situation on ending or further extending the curfew. For now, the State Government is concentrating on removing hurdles in Covid-19 resource management.

Yediyurappa said in order to manage the crisis better, five Senior Ministers have been entrusted with specific responsibilities. Major Industries Minister  Jagadish Shettar will be in charge of oxygen centres and coordinate with the Central Government to see that there is no shortage of oxygen, he said. 

Deputy CM Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan will coordinate with all Medical Colleges in the State and see to it that there is no shortage of Remdesivir doses and human resources.  Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R. Ashok will look into the requirement of beds in Government and Private Hospitals and Medical Colleges while Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali will be in charge of the BBMP War Room and ensure smooth connectivity for helplines, he added. 

Go to your districts

The CM said all District Ministers have been asked to immediately camp in their districts to coordinate pandemic containment efforts. The State Government has also decided to rope in final year Nursing and AYUSH students for Covid-19 management. 

“We discussed the immediate need for increased oxygen supply to the State. After our request, the Union Government increased allocation from 350 tons to 850 tons per day. There is a delay in transporting oxygen from other States. Now that cases are reducing in Maharashtra, we are requesting the Government to reallocate their oxygen quota to Karnataka from Jindal Steel’s supply,” Yediyurappa said. 

The Government has appealed to the media to create awareness about patients who require hospitalisation, he added.

