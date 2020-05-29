Online Seva begins at MM Hills Temple

May 29, 2020

Devotees can perform various Sevas to the deity and have darshan via www.mmhillstemple.com

Chamarajanagar: Male Mahadeshwara Temple, one of the prominent temples in the State, located atop Male Mahadeshwara Hills at Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district, has commenced online seva to devotees from Wednesday.

Following COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, all places of worship were closed and devotees were barred from offering puja. There are crores of devotees waiting for the temple to reopen and the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Development Authority has now made a facility where the devotees can have the darshan of the deity and offerings could be made online.

Devotees can log in to MM Hills Development Authority’s website www.mmhillstemple.com between 4 am and 5.30 pm and also from 6.45 pm to 8 pm, every day to offer puja and have darshan.

Prasadam by post

Devotees in the State, who book their sevas and offer special pujas in their names online can avail the prasadam (bilvapatre, vibhuti and dry grapes) by post, according to Jayavibhavaswamy, Secretary of MM Hills Development Authority.

Rates for each seva

The following are the rates fixed by the Authority for each seva. Pancha Kalasa Navarathna Kireetadharane: Rs. 600; Ekadashavaara Rudrabhisheka: Rs. 300; Navarathna Kireetadharane: Rs. 750; Rudrabhisheka: Rs. 300; Ashtotara Bilwarchane: Rs. 300; Panchamrutha Abhisheka: Rs. 300; Illumination for one hour: Rs. 1,200; 30 minutes: Rs. 750; 15 minutes: Rs. 500; Huli Vahana, Belli Vahana and Basava Vahana seva: Rs. 200.

In order to maintain social distancing, Maharudrabhisheka, Rudra Trishathaka, Naming ceremonies, Laddu Seva, Kajjaya Seva, Bangarada Rathotsava, Sankashtahara Chaturti and Urottina Seva, Anna Brahmotsava Seva have been cancelled.

Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy said that though various sevas were available online from before, it is for the first time that devotees were being offered darshan of the deity online. A lot of devotees made use of the opportunity on Wednesday and Thursday and had the darshan of the deity, he added.