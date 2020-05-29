West Bengal-bound Shramik Special leaves Ashokapuram Station carrying 1,520 migrants

May 29, 2020

SWR Mysuru Division runs 10 Shramik trains till today facilitating 14,066 passengers to reach their homes

Mysore/Mysuru: The tenth ‘point-to-point’ Shramik Special train from South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, carrying 1,520 migrants, left Ashokapuram (Mysuru) Station today at 1 pm for New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

This train is being run as per the request of the State Governments of West Bengal and Karnataka. The train comprising 20 LHB coaches is scheduled to reach New Jalpaiguri (2,488 kms) on Sunday (May 31) at 9.30 am.

After scrutiny and verification of documents of the registered migrants belonging to Mysuru, Mandya and Hunsur, the authorities of the State Government completed the mandated screening process before allowing them to board the train.

Meanwhile, the State Government, in association with the Rotary Club of Mysore and Jain Samaj from city provided food and water to the passengers. As per the extant arrangements, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is taking care of the catering in the remaining portion of the journey in collaboration with the Railway Divisions in the path of the train.

Six Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be escorting the train, end-to-end, to address issues, if any, relating to law and order in co-ordination with the Police of the respective State Governments along the way. Passengers were instructed to compulsory wear face masks and maintain high standards of personal hygiene.

Yesterday also (May 28), a Shramik Special with a total of 1,298 migrants from Hassan and Kodagu districts left for New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. This was the ninth Shramik from Mysuru Division and third from Hassan. Nodal Officers of Railways and Government of Karnataka coordinated the arrangements for smooth operation of the special train as per the guidelines issued for registration and screening. While the State Government and Railways provided food for the migrants at the starting point, IRCTC is coordinating with various Railway Divisions en route for supply of food.

Indian Railways has been running Shramik Special trains on a daily basis throughout the country to ensure that migrants can travel back to their homes. It has been observed that some people who are availing this service have pre-existing medical conditions which aggravates the risk they face during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling have occurred.

Appeal to persons with co-morbidities

In order to protect the vulnerable persons from COVID-19, in line with Ministry of Home Affairs Order dated 17.5.2020, the Ministry of Railways has appealed that persons with co-morbidities (for example, hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions), pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years of age may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential.

Helpline: 139 & 138

“Indian Railway Parivaar is working 24X7 to ensure that Rail services are provided to all the citizens of the country needing to travel. But safety of passengers is our biggest concern. So, we seek the co-operation of all citizens in this matter. In case of any distress or emergency please do not hesitate to reach out to your Railway Parivaar and we will help you (Helpline No. 139 & 138),” stated the Railway press release.

It may be noted that Mysuru Division has run 10 Shramik Special trains so far facilitating 14,066 passengers to reach their homes.