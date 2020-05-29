No ban, but reduction of flights: J.C. Madhuswamy

May 29, 2020

Bengaluru: The State Government has requested the Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce the number of flights from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to Karnataka in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases prevalent there.

In a clarification issued to media, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy has said that Karnataka has not sought for imposing a ban on flights emanating from these places, as reported in some sections of the media.

Karnataka has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to lessen the air traffic to the State, with the intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities if there is huge turnout at a short period, he added.

The Minister also said restrictions have been imposed for people coming by road from the States of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat to ensure adequate quarantine facilities.