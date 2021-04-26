Online tax payment platform: Some suggestions
April 26, 2021

Sir,

This is regarding the software platform provided by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for online payment of property tax. Hope, the authorities concerned will take a look at these suggestions and improve overall user experience.

  1. The software needs thorough quality assurance testing.
  2. The user-interface is very poorly designed; so consult an expert in this field or look at similar implementation for improvement.
  3. The system is not secure; anybody can access anybody’s record.
  4. There is no way to retrieve the self-assessment form after the payment is made.
  5. It appears that there is a software bug which makes the system to fail to generate the receipt, not always but sometimes.
  6. The system should allow to generate the receipt on demand.
  7. The ‘self assessment form’ can’t be edited. Of course, it needs a secure interface and may be an approval from the Revenue Inspector.
  8. There are many data entry errors, including the name of the property owner. Provide a helpline to correct the same.
  9. No response for a query that I raised through e-mail and WhatsApp.

– Balakrishna Bhat, Mysuru, 23.4.2021

  1. Niraj says:
    April 26, 2021 at 10:53 pm

    Even after Hue and cry MCC commissioner and Revenue officials are sleeping. It shows the callous attitude of these Burearocrats. Citizens woes are not addressed of this big magnitude. Shame on them. Lockdown starts tomorrow. Please address this issue ASAP

