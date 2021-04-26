How about implementing work from home for Govt. staff?
April 26, 2021

Sir,

The IT companies have switched to alternate-working options including staggered working hours and enabling work from home option for almost all its employees owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and its restrictions due to curfews.

The move to encourage work from home is a welcome step at a time when the pandemic is affecting public health and safety. It should further be explored not only in such a crisis but also to combat air pollution and everyday traffic chaos prevailing in an urban ecosystem.

A people-friendly policy should be now framed to mandatorily impose work from home options even at Government workplaces as most of the Government Departments now rely on the internet through e-office rather than the paperwork to execute their work.

The Government thus will go a long way to improve the productivity of its employees through the implementation of an effective work from home strategy.

– Varun Dambal, Bengaluru, 22.4.2021

  1. Shanky says:
    April 26, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    Why? Already there (not) working ? Be prepared fpr total shut down ! MCC /MUDA fellows will ask you to come to their home directly! Ha ha . Imagine…. Oooo La La La

