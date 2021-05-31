Ooty JSS International School converted into COVID Care Centre

May 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS International School at Ooty has been converted into COVID Care Centre to provide treatment for COVID-19 patients. According to a release here, the entire school campus has been handed over to the Nilgiris District Administration.

Located at Theetukal, the 31-acre school campus is in a lush green landscape close to Ooty Lake. The building is aesthetically designed with optimum convenience. The boarding facilities are like a home away from home, offering all comforts.

At present 350 COVID patients have been taking treatment and recovering. About 600 patients could be accommodated on the campus. The school administration is also providing free food facilities for the patients, the statement added. At present, patients are being treated at various health facilities, including government and private hospital and COVID Care Centres. At least 30 percent of the active cases are in home quarantine. COVID-care facilities are constantly being set up with two facilities at the Youth Hostel and the Good Shepherd School having an additional capacity of 215. Now more beds have been added with the inclusion of JSS International School, Nilgiris officials said.