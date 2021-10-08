Open Space Tax: Are we going to be taxed for growing trees?

Sir,
This is with regard to the report titled “Open space tax riles residents” in SOM dated Sept. 7.
My husband and I grew up in Bengaluru, a garden city then, now a concrete jungle. We wished to settle down in Mysuru primarily for its greenery.
When we built our house seven years ago, we consciously left half the site for a garden, where we have now many plants and trees bearing fruits and flowers.
On one hand, the Government comes up with slogans of environment protection, initiatives for planting trees etc. On the other, they very irrationally seem to discourage these very ideas. People who have built bungalows, without leaving even an inch of soil around, may sleep peacefully while the few who have concern for the environment, have to worry about the strain on their pockets due to this new demand from MCC, or grieve bartering their precious garden to save the tax.
Are we going to be taxed for growing trees, for having greenery, for promoting eco-friendly living? Hope, the MCC authorities and the Minister concerned will look into this.
– Bhamati Nayak, Mysuru, 15.9.2021
What can we expect from dimwit rule makers? in the name of garnering revenues to cover up their inefficiency, MUDA & MCC commissioners are following idiotic measures of collecting cleaning charges, from plot owners who have unconstructed area greater than 1000 sq feet. Little did they realise,as to how they can arrange cleaning in a private property who have grown plants. Are these dimwits planning to destroy plants and trees in the name of cleaning? Things can change only if many citizens protest against these draconic rules. Flood SOM and other papers protesting against cleaning charges for empty plots. Tomorrow Karnataka Govt. will usher in a new rule of clearing all trees in Karnataka and collect cleaning charges from citizens under cleaning cess.