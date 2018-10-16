Open Street Festival: Suo moto complaint to be registered
Mysuru: The State Women’s Commission will file suo moto complaint against those who have allegedly misbehaved and molested the women at the Open Street Festival, said Women’s Commission Chairperson  K.G. Nagalakshmi Bai.

She was addressing the media after inaugurating the Janapada Siri Dance at the J.K. Grounds, here yesterday and said that she would gather information from the Police regarding the unsavoury incident and file suo moto complaint in the Commission and direct the Police for investigation.

The incident: The District Administration and the Tourism Department had organised the Open Street Festival as part of the Dasara celebrations this year at Krishnaraja Boulevard on Oct. 13.

The youth, both boys and girls danced to their heart’s content at the event from morning 7 till evening 8. However, during this whole event there were a few miscreants who allegedly molested and behaved indecently with a few girls.  

There were even complaints of a mother and her 15-year-old daughter being followed right up to their home by a few miscreants. All these experiences were shared on the social media.

