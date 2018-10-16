Piped cooking gas to be a reality in Mysuru too:  MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Like a section of consumers in Bengaluru and other metropolitan cities, Mysuru too will get piped gas to their homes, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. He was participating at an interaction organised by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) here on Sunday.

Piped gas will first meet the requirement of industrial consumers first and the facility will be extended to residential consumers in a phased manner, the MP said and added, once piped gas system is set it will be a boon for consumers who have to now fully depend on LPG agencies.

At the meeting, the MP spoke on a wide range of issues including banning tobacco crop. “Banning a crop is not easy and we must give tobacco growers an alternative crop. Without that, we don’t have the moral right to ban a crop in spite of that being harmful to our health. After all, thousands of farmers depend on tobacco cultivation for their livelihood,” Pratap Simha said.

Though Simha was critical of MP’s Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds since it is often misused, he was not in favour of scrapping it. In fact, he was suggesting that the current grant amount of Rs. 5 crore should be increased to Rs. 25 crore. However, he defended his own way of supporting several worthy causes in his Constituency through the MPLAD funds.

The MP discussed how he has been able to use funds available under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) to revamp water tanks in Mysuru which will improve water supply situation in city. He also discussed the status of Hale Unduwadi project and how it would provide long-term water solutions to Mysuru and nearby areas.

While responding to other questions on Highway expansion, failure to take care of Mysuru’s heritage, working of MCC and MUDA, he was forthright in accepting how corruption is rampant and how many elected leaders, who have become real estate developers, are ruining the city.

Asked why he has not taken time and interest to expose such corrupt practices, his response was that he would rather work on preventing future corruption rather than spending time on old misdeeds.

There were several questions on National Highways in and around Mysuru as Simha has been actively involved in getting funds for several of them. He agreed to call a meeting soon after Dasara to make Mysuru plastic-free and also to discuss the problems of construction of multi-level parking and shops which is destroying the ecology of Chamundi Hill.

Regarding problems of KSOU students who have cleared examinations but are unable to get certificates, he did not give any false assurances like most politicians have done. But he was critical of how earlier Vice-Chancellors have consistently violated many norms of UGC and how it is not possible to help lakhs of students outside the State.

He stated students have obtained fake certificates issued by illegal study centres like in Dubai and Nepal and other places. All this has happened due to some Vice-Chancellors who, to further their vested interests, have mismanaged the affairs at KSOU and innocent students have to pay the price now.