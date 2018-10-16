Sudha Murty at Melukote temple

Melukote: Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty, who has been on a temple visiting spree, visited the Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple here.

She arrived at the Srikshetra here on Sunday and first had darshan of Kalyana Nayaki Amma. On seeing Lord Cheluvanarayanaswamy, she became emotional and made a vow to contribute something permanently for the temple.

Later she visited Akka-Thangi pond, then climbed the Hill and had darshan of Yoganarasimhaswamy. She expressed her displeasure after seeing the sorry state of Panchakalyani. She said that she would bring the condition of this to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Pandavapura Inspector Deepak and his team provided security cover for the dignitary, who inaugurated Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Oct. 10.

Herself a writer, later Sudha Murty visited Pandavapura book-lover Ankegowda’s library and expressed her appreciation. Infosys Regional Manager Anil Kumar, Social Worker Kanogonahalli Parmesh Gowda and farmer leader Kempugowda were present.

It may be recalled, Sudha Murty has already visited the Kashi of the South, Nanjangud Temple and the famous Sri Rama Temple at Chunchanakatte in K.R. Nagar taluk.