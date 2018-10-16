Hotel rooms booked till Oct. 20 despite rates going up three-fold

Prices of rooms depend on visibility of Jumboo Savari

Mysuru:- Despite hotel room prices going up two to three-fold depending on the visibility of Jumboo Savari, most of the hotels in city have reported about 95 per cent occupancy till Oct. 20, the day after the grand finale.

While booking of rooms at hotels on Jumboo Savari route till LIC Circle began from Oct. 3 itself, booking of rooms at hotels in city centre and other places began a week ago and almost all hotels in city have reported full occupancy.

Most of the hotels on the Jumboo Savari route are charging triple the normal rate depending on the visibility of the procession and the hotels are not offering exclusive offers such as package and discounts this time.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda told SOM that there is a good turnout of tourists to Mysuru with more than 300 hotels in city reporting almost 90 per cent occupancy from Oct. 15 to 20 and added that if Kodagu and Kerala had not suffered from the natural calamity, the inflow of tourists would have been much more with hotels reporting 100 percent occupancy, forcing the visitors to find rooms in Mysuru surroundings.

He said that the inflow of tourists had increased since a week in city and tourist spots such as Mysuru Zoo, Palace, Karanji Lake, Chamundi Hill, Brindavan Gardens, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary and other tourist spots were crowded with tourists. They were also thronging the Dasara Flower Show, Food Mela and other venues where Dasara events were taking place.

Narayanagowda further said that the beautiful illuminations of city roads, heritage buildings and not to forget the world famous Mysore Palace was drawing large number of tourists to city this time.

So, if you are planning to visit Mysuru for Dasara and plan to stay in a hotel, be prepared to cough up a higher room rent.