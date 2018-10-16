Soul-filling rendition of ‘Haridasa Keerthane’ at Palace Dasara Cultural Programme

Mysuru: Sixth day of Dasara Cultural Prog. at Palace premises here last evening featured ‘Haridasa Keerthane’ by Dr. Vidyabhushana (Bengaluru) under the theme ‘Raaga-Thaala-Mela.’ Rendition of ‘Nammamma Sharade’, ‘Muraliya Naadavakeli’ and other ‘Keerthanes’ were really soul-filling, impressing the gathering.

Earlier to that, Surya Kalavidara Sangha, Bengaluru, presented a dance-drama with popular songs of Kuvempu in the background. There was a thunderous applause for the presentation of ‘Punyakoti’ song.

Artistes from Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Hassan presented theatre songs. Artistes of South Zone Cultural Centre presented a ‘Nicobari Dance’ which captivated the gathering.