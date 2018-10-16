Soul-filling rendition of ‘Haridasa Keerthane’ at Palace Dasara Cultural Programme
Mysore Dasara 2018, News

Soul-filling rendition of ‘Haridasa Keerthane’ at Palace Dasara Cultural Programme

Mysuru:  Sixth day of Dasara Cultural Prog. at Palace premises here last evening featured ‘Haridasa Keerthane’ by Dr. Vidyabhushana (Bengaluru) under the theme ‘Raaga-Thaala-Mela.’ Rendition of ‘Nammamma Sharade’, ‘Muraliya Naadavakeli’ and other ‘Keerthanes’ were really soul-filling, impressing the gathering.

Nicobari Dance by artistes of South Zone Cultural Centre.

Earlier to that, Surya Kalavidara Sangha, Bengaluru, presented a dance-drama with popular songs of Kuvempu in the background. There was a thunderous applause for the presentation of ‘Punyakoti’ song.

Surya Kalavidaru, Bengaluru, presenting a dance feature titled ‘Karnataka Darshana’ that also featured ‘Punyakoti’ story

Artistes from Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Hassan presented theatre songs. Artistes of South Zone Cultural Centre presented a ‘Nicobari Dance’ which captivated the gathering.

October 16, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching